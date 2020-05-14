How Kerala geared up to contain further local spread of coronavirus

With Kerala witnessing a further spike in COVID-19 cases on persons returning from other states and countries, the state has initiated yet another meticulous plan and stringent enforcement to prevent the local spread of the infection.

Everyone entering the state from other places would be literally under police radar and the police have even identified toilets along highways for exclusive use for those coming from other places during the transit.

So far around 40,000 people reached Kerala by road, over 1,500 by air and around 850 by ship. Trains are coming in from Thursday night. Around 30 persons who reached from other places were already tested COVID-19 positive. Of the 534 COVID cases reported in Kerala till Wednesday, 70 percent got infected from outside the state. The remaining 30 percent got infected through local contacts with those who came from abroad, mainly family members.

Considering this, the Kerala government decided that everyone entering the state would be quarantined for 14 days in a room in their house, even if they have not symptoms of COVID-19. Till Wednesday, 33,953 persons were kept under home quarantine.

In order to ensure proper compliance, a tight surveillance plan with the active participation of police also, along with health official and local body authorities is put in place. As soon as a person enters the state from outside and undergoes screening at entry points, like state borders, airports and railway stations, the police would start tracking their movement.

The local police would also ensure that each person reached their house in time after entering the state. The police have identified a number of relief centres with toilet facilities along highways so that one travelling to home after entering the state should use those facilities only during transit. The list would be shared with everyone entering the state. The Highway Police would be ensuring the compliance of this.

Community police officials and local police would constantly visit the houses to ensure that the persons who came from other places were strictly following room quarantine. The help of neighbours and representatives of residents' associations would be also sought for the purpose.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera said that cases would be registered against those flouting the quarantine norms. Four cases were registered, with two in Wayanad, one each in Kasargod and Kozhikode districts, against persons flouting the home quarantine norms.