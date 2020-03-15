Hundreds attend Karnataka MLC's daughter's wedding despite ban on mass gathering

Despite the government putting a ban on mass gathering to avoid spread of COVID-19, hundreds of people attended the marriage ceremony of Government Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Mahantesh Kavatgimath's daughter, Pooja at Shagun Gardens in Udyambag, Belagavi on Sunday.

Since 9.30 am, family members, relatives and friends started arriving at the venue. By 10.30 am, huge number of people had turned up at the wedding venue.

Union minister Suresh Angadi, State Textile Minister Shrimant Patil, MLAs - Anand Mamani, Mahesh Kumathalli, Ganesh Hukkeri and others also marked their presence at the event.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is also expected in less than aN hour.