Husband and 4 friends gang-rape woman in front of her son in Kerala

A woman, aged around 25, was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and his four friends in front of her son after they forcefully gave her liquor at Kadinamkulam, about 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening. The police arrested the husband and three of his friends.

According to the victim, her husband took her and their two children to a friend's house on the coastal areas on Thursday evening on the pretext of enjoying the beach. She was then forced to have liquor. Later, four persons forcefully took her to a nearby bushy area where she was sexually abused. Her elder son, aged around five, was also beaten up.

She fainted and later recovered on hearing her son crying. Their younger child was with the husband. Afterwards, she managed to reach her house with the help of two youths who passed by. Her husband later reached the house and threatened her against reporting the matter to police. But she did not concede.

The woman was hospitalised by night for medical examination. Her husband and four others accused were nabbed by night itself, said police sources.