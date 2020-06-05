Husband, 4 friends gang-rape woman in front of son

Husband and 4 friends gang-rape woman in front of her son in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 05 2020, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 14:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman, aged around 25, was allegedly gang-raped by her husband and his four friends in front of her son after they forcefully gave her liquor at Kadinamkulam, about 20 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening. The police arrested the husband and three of his friends.

According to the victim, her husband took her and their two children to a friend's house on the coastal areas on Thursday evening on the pretext of enjoying the beach. She was then forced to have liquor. Later, four persons forcefully took her to a nearby bushy area where she was sexually abused. Her elder son, aged around five, was also beaten up.

She fainted and later recovered on hearing her son crying. Their younger child was with the husband. Afterwards, she managed to reach her house with the help of two youths who passed by. Her husband later reached the house and threatened her against reporting the matter to police. But she did not concede.

The woman was hospitalised by night for medical examination. Her husband and four others accused were nabbed by night itself, said police sources.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kerala
gang rape

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 shows why needs of poor must be prioritised'

'COVID-19 shows why needs of poor must be prioritised'

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

 