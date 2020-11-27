Hyderabad civic polls signal that KCR's time is up, says BJP chief J P Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda said that the Hyderabad civic body polls are signaling the end of K Chandrashekar Rao's regime in Telangana.

Nadda is in Hyderabad taking part in a road show at Nagole, in support of the party's candidates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls on 1 December.

“Your presence in such large numbers in this rain is a signal to KCR that his time is up and that the time of the BJP in Telangana has arrived,” Nadda said addressing the gathering of the party supporters and public.

According to the Telangana BJP leaders, this is the first time that BJP national president is canvassing in a local body polls.

Nadda said that for the sake of the party he was willing to go anywhere to campaign.

“Some people raised eyebrows that the BJP national president is campaigning in a corporation poll. Let me tell them that to put an end to corruption, and for the growth of the party, we are willing to go anywhere,” Nadda said on Friday.

“These elections have to be fought with our full strength, and position BJP in power to take Hyderabad to next levels of development. And towards that end, the lotus has to bloom in every ward,” the BJP chief said.

The saffron party, which has been very aggressive in attacking the TRS-AIMIM parties, has roped in several national leaders for the GHMC campaign.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is set to arrive on Saturday, and will be addressing a public meeting in the communally-sensitive Laldarwaza area in old city, where the AIMIM shows dominance.

Home minister Amit Shah's visit is on Sunday.