Hyderabad cops bust fake certificate racket, 4 held

The Hyderabad Police have busted a fake educational certificates racket and arrested four people providing bogus documents of institutions to needy aspirants desiring to go abroad for higher studies.

The Commissioner’s Task Force and the Nampally Police teamed together and held four people — Md Ehtesham Uddin Hussain (47), Md Abdhul Khader (42), Md Altaf Ahmed (43) and Md Imran (41), who were collecting huge amounts for the fake certificates. Two more accused are absconding.

According to police, Hussain, director of Study Affairs International, an educational consultancy, was arranging fake academic certificates, while Ahmed, director of Career Wings, another such consultancy, was the abroad placements provider.

Khader, a computer operator working for Hussain, provided the supporting documents while Imran was bringing in the customers.

The cops have seized fake certificates of the State Board of School Examination and Board of Higher Secondary Examinations Tamil Nadu (20 copies), Anna University, Chennai (33) etc.