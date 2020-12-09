I-T Dept raids TN-based biz; searches on across India

I-T Dept raids Chennai-based business conglomerate; searches underway across India

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 09 2020, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2020, 10:09 ist

Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday conducted searches in over 50 premises owned by a Chennai-based business conglomerate, including in Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, for suspected tax evasion.

The searches at premises owned by Chettinad Group, which has interests from cement to health care to transportation, began on Wednesday morning, sources in the I-T department said.

They said offices, and other premises, including the Chettinad Palace in Chennai, were subjected to searches. 

The searches are being conducted for suspected tax evasion, the sources added.

Further details are awaited.

Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Income Tax
IT raids

