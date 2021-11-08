I-T raids to tarnish Sonu Sood : Telangana Minister

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that Income Tax and ED raids were conducted on actor Sonu Sood by those who feared that he might take a political plunge.

"It happened to Sonu Sood also. While he is doing service to the people then there were IT and ED raids…they are worried and fearing that if Sonu Sood comes into politics they may suffer politically," said Rama Rao, who is also referred to as KTR.

Addressing an event here after handing over awards to Covid-19 warriors, KTR told Sonu Sood that he need not get afraid of anyone, adding, "You are the real hero. You should not be deterred and worried about any such thing. We are all with you". KTR said Sonu Sood (in his speech) had mentioned the four things "paap" throws at you (on those helping others).

“When you start doing something good, people try to attribute motives and tarnish you. They will say he will enter into politics and seek some position/post. And then they will start criticising you and after all, that fails then later indulge in character assassination. It happened to Sonu Sood also," Rama Rao said.

The IT department had carried out multiple searches at Sonu Sood's premises and those related to his associates in September this year. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had alleged that he and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore. It also accused the "Dabangg" actor of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad. Following the raids, Sonu Sood had said every rupee in his foundation is "awaiting its turn" to be used to reach the needy and save precious lives.

Hailing Sonu Sood, as a 'Real Hero', for his work in helping migrants reach their homes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, KTR further said gentlemen like Sonu Sood have done stellar work. "Pure humanitarian work without a motive. He is the real hero."

"Sonu you have inspired millions of people not only in India but also in other parts of the world. My compliments to you for the terrific humanitarian work. You made us realise that though Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will be there, individuals also have social responsibility. My compliments to you on terrific work in the last one-and-half...two years," Rama Rao said.

KTR said Covid was one crisis that none anticipated. It was a huge challenge thrown at entire humanity. "Inspite of all the obstacles, we have done reasonably well but we are not out of it yet."

KTR further said it was very easy to criticise the government or an individual or somebody who is trying to do some work by sitting in the comfort of one's own home/office by dropping a few lines on social media. But, it is very difficult to get out of that comfort zone and start doing something on your own inspite of all the challenges.

Earlier, KTR and Sonu Sood handed over awards to various individuals, NGOs, and organisations who extended relief to citizens during the Covid-19 pandemic at the 'Telangana SIG Covid19 Warriors Recognition event' here.

The Minister also appreciated the Covid-19 warriors for their exemplary work during the pandemic.

Sonu Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year.

