I-T searches Kollywood film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's premises

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday was conducting search operations at several locations belonging to Tamil film industry's financier and movie maker G N Anbu Chezhiyan in an alleged case of tax evasion.
The search operation was being held at more than ten places in Chennai and Madurai.
The Income Tax Department has not given any statement so far.
Sources said the I-T officials will check Chezhiyan's financial transactions for the past three years to check any suspicious activity in the accounts.
The I-T officials will also speak to the Chartered Accountant of the producer.
Further details are awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia
Agniveers and Bhusainiks
DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024
Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938
Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'
Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry
Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact