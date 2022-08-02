I-T searches film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's premises

I-T searches Kollywood film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's premises

The search operation was being held at more than ten places in Chennai and Madurai

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 02 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 12:52 ist
G N Anbu Chezhiyan. Credit: IANS Photo

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday was conducting search operations at several locations belonging to Tamil film industry's financier and movie maker G N Anbu Chezhiyan in an alleged case of tax evasion.

The search operation was being held at more than ten places in Chennai and Madurai.

The Income Tax Department has not given any statement so far.

Sources said the I-T officials will check Chezhiyan's financial transactions for the past three years to check any suspicious activity in the accounts.

The I-T officials will also speak to the Chartered Accountant of the producer.

Further details are awaited.

Income Tax Department
Entertainment News
Tamil Nadu
Kollywood
Chennai
India News

