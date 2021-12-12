IAF chopper crash: Lance Naik Sai Tej's body cremated with honours

Lance Naik Sai Teja, who died in the chopper crash along with General Bipin Rawat and 12 others last Wednesday, was cremated with military honours at his native village in Chittoor district.

Thousands of people, majorly youngsters, took part in the final procession to the cremation in Teja's farmland at Eguva Regada on Sunday after his body was transported from from the Defense Hospital in Bengaluru.

Teja (27) came from a family of farmers, with relatives saying that he nurtured a passion to join the army since childhood. He was recruited into the Indian Army as a jawan in 2013. Teja later made his way into the Para Special Forces and was appointed as Personal Security Officer to the Chief of Defence Staff based on his gallant performance.

Teja's younger brother is also in the armed forces, serving in Sikkim. Teja is survived by his wife Shyamala and two children aged five and three.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had expressed shock over the tragic loss of lives and described Teja as “AP's brave son.”

Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Excise Minister K Narayana Swami visited Teja's family on Saturday and provided financial assistance on behalf of the state government.

Peddireddy said the CM would consider the family's request for a job to Shyamala.

