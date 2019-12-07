ICJ demands probe in Hyderabad vet rape case encounter

The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), a standing group of 60 eminent jurists from across the world, has demanded a "thorough, independent and impartial" probe into the encounter killing of four accused in Telangana rape and murder case, saying the "suspicious circumstances" of these deaths in custody and the history of the use of extrajudicial killings in India warranted such an investigation.

In a statement, the ICJ said "unlawful killing" of suspects in custody helps no-one and "denies victims true justice, rewards unlawful behaviour by the police, and generally undermines the rule of law".

The rape and killing of the 26-year-old veterinarian is a heinous crime, and sadly only the latest in a pattern of rampant sexual violence that plagues India. The perpetrators of such acts must be held accountable, Frederick Rawski, ICJ Asia-Pacific Director, said.

“The nationwide alarm at the trend of sexual violence is completely warranted. However, celebrating the unlawful behaviour of police will not ultimately protect women from sexual violence or address their lack of access to justice," Raashi said.

Several Indian women’s rights activist groups have also condemned the killings. A statement by the All India Progressive Women’s Association’s statement pointed out that “This is not justice. This is a ploy to shut down our demand for accountability from the police, judiciary, governments, and justice and dignity for women.” The National Human Rights Commission of India has also called for an investigation into the circumstances of the killing.

The ICJ urges the Indian government to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the killings by the police, in line with the Supreme Court’s decisions, and India’s constitution and international obligations, the statement said.

"The ICJ calls upon the courts to ensure that police officers who conduct unlawful killings are held accountable. It also calls upon the government to take immediate steps to address the lack of an effective response from police personnel to allegations of rape and sexual violence, and to take effective lawful measures to prevent the unacceptable attacks upon victims of rape and other sexual violence seeking a remedy in the courts," it added.