IIT-M incubated start-up develops mobile hospital units to treat Covid-19 patients

With the prevalence of coronavirus increasing exponentially in India leading to overcrowding at most hospitals, a start-up incubated by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has developed portable hospital units that can be installed anywhere within eight hours.

Two mobile units known as ‘MediCAB’ have already been installed in Wayanad district of Kerala and in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu for treating Covid-19 patients. While the unit at Wayanad district is already functional, the one in Tamil Nadu will become operational next week.

Developed by Modulus Housing, a start-up incubated by the IIT-M, the mobile units come in three sizes – 200, 400 and 800 sq. ft – and can be easily assembled as per the needs of the customers. The mobile units can serve as an extension of a hospital as well as stand-alone treatment centres in rural areas.

The mobile units are foldable and are composed of four zones – a doctor's room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward, and a twin-bed ICU, maintained at negative pressure.

“The units can be installed in just eight hours by four men. The units can be installed at the car parking or at the terrace of the hospital according to the needs or availability of space at the facility. These units can function within hours of installation. These units can help decongesting hospitals which currently turn away a lot of patients,” Shreeram Ravichandran, CEO, Modulus Housing, told DH.

The unit at Wayanad has been set up with grant funds from Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter, while the start-up collaborated with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) on the certifications and customizations necessary for the project.

Ravichandran said besides functioning as an extension of hospitals, most of which have run out of beds due to increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, the units can be installed at rural areas for treatment of patients who cannot come to cities.

The mobile units can be of real help to the rural masses as constructing a new facility or converting an existing facility is a time-consuming process. “As the rural population density is relatively low, more micro hospitals like our units would help greatly in tackling COVID-19 cases,” Ravichandran added.

India currently has nearly 1 million Covid-19 cases, including recoveries and deaths. Most hospitals in cities that have prevalence of the virus are over-crowded.

Since the collapsible cabins are reduced five-fold when folded, it is easy to carry them. Ravichandran said the mobile units will be delivered within two weeks of placing the order.

“The response so far has been good. We have been receiving queries from several companies and we are in the process of finalising a few orders in the next few days,” Ravichandran added.