IIT-M launches 3rd edition of Carbon Zero Challenge

The prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched its Carbon Zero Challenge 2022 with a focus on sustainability innovations and eco-ventures. The competition will encourage development of sustainability and entrepreneurial thinking at academic and research labs where technology development flourishes.

CZC 2022, an all-India eco-innovation and entrepreneurship competition, aims to accelerate the lab-to-market transition of eco-innovations in India by funding innovations from proof-of-concept, lab-scale solutions to working prototypes or pilots.

Shortlisted teams will get funding and mentorship support to establish start-ups and take their idea to the market through commercialisation. In addition, CZC 2022 winners will get Rs 10 lakh as a start-up seed grant and continued support from IIT-M such as access to IITM incubation resources and angel and VC funding, the institute said.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, who launched the third edition of Carbon Zero Challenge on Wednesday, said the institute will establish a ‘School of Sustainability’ that will work towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“CZC 2022 is going to give us a feel of challenges and technology needs in the field so that our Research, Course Curriculum and other activities are targeted towards solving issues in meeting SDGs and the overall direction of this upcoming School of Sustainability,” Kamakoti said, adding that the last date to apply is 24th September 2022.

He said the IIT-M will open up its patenting mechanism to the participants of this contest to get their innovations patented. The Institute also has a strong incubation ecosystem that can help start-ups mature and convert their ideas into viable businesses, the director added.

The Theme for CZC 2022 is CZC for ‘CRC’ (or) ‘Circularity in Resources Conservation.’ The idea is to highlight the need to balance demand and earth’s supply through resource conservation, rethinking design and materials to enable reduction, recycling, recovery and reuse of resources. The industry and public service systems need non-polluting technology to achieve this and low carbon, land footprint.

The competition is expecting a good mix of applications from academic/ research labs and early-stage start-ups. Around 100 teams are expected to be shortlisted by October 2022, of which 25 teams will be given prototype funding up to Rs 5 lakh per team, the institute said.