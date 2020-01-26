IIT professors, alumnus get Padma awards

It was a proud moment for the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras on Saturday when an honorary professor, professor and an alumnus were conferred with Padma awards.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Group of companies who is an honorary professor, Pradeep Thalappil, a professor in the chemistry department of the institute and Prem Watsa, Founder-Chairman of Fairfax Financial Holdings and IIT-Madras alumnus (1971 batch) were awarded the Padma awards.

While Srinivasan was conferred with Padma Bhushan, the other two were named winners of Padma Shri. “The institute congratulates all three awardees for the well-deserved honour in recognition of their work and contributions,” IIT-M Director Baskar Ramamurthy said in a statement.