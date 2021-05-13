IMD issues red alert in eight districts in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert at eight districts in Kerala for Friday and Saturday in view of a low pressure formation over the Arabian sea which may develop into a cyclone.

Coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha witnessed rough seas on Thursday and many families were shifted to relief camps. Many parts of the state also received heavy rains over the last two days.

Red alert was sounded at South Kerala districts Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on Friday and at North Kerala districts Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on Saturday. Fishing activities along the Kerala coast has been banned.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that all disaster management agencies have been kept ready. He urged the people to adhere to the advisories of the authorities.