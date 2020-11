The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast thundershowers at some parts of Kerala from December 1 to 3.

Red and Orange alerts were sounded at four districts on Wednesday and Thursday. The red alert was sounded in Idukki district for December 2 and an Orange alert at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts on the same day.

Orange alert was sounded in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on December 3 also. Heavy wind alert was sounded for the coastal areas.