In-laws in police custody in alleged murder of woman using snake in Kerala

After husband, the in-laws of a woman in Kerala, who was allegedly murdered by inflicting snake bite, were taken into custody by the police.

Uthra, a native of Anchal in Kollam district, died on May 7 after suffering a second snake bite in a gap of around two months. Further police probe on the basis of suspicions raised by her family found that her husband Sooraj, who hails from Adoor in Pathanamthitta, inflicted the snake bites with the intention of avoiding her and siphoning off her wealth.

On Monday night the police took Sooraj's father Surendran into custody. Sooraj's mother Renuka and sister Soorya were taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. Surendran's arrest was reported to be recorded, while two others were being quizzed. Several gold ornaments of Uthra, weighing over 35 sovereigns, were found buried in the premises of Sooraj's house.

According to sources, the family members were suspected to be harassing Uthra and they were also privy to Sooraj's attempts to murder her and siphon off her wealth.