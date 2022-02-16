India's youngest mayor to get married to Kerala's MLA

Thiruvananthapuram city mayor Arya Rajendran, who shot to fame in 2020 by becoming the youngest mayor in the country, is getting married to a party colleague in the CPM, KM Sachindev, who is the youngest MLA in Kerala.

The families already discussed the proposal and decided to conduct the marriage.

Rajendran, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and Sachindev, who is from Kozhikode, had worked together in the Students Federation of India. Rajendran had also participated in Sachindev's election campaign in Baluserry in Kozhikode district.

Rajendran was doing her degree course while she became mayor in 2020 at the age of 21. Sachindev, who did graduation in English literature and completed LLB, is 28. He is also the All India joint secretary of SFI.

Rajendran told the media that she and Sachindev were longtime friends. They discussed the marriage plan and informed their parents. Since both of them believe in the same political ideology they hope to have a good mutual understanding. The marriage dates would be decided by the party and their families, she said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: