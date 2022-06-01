Infant dies as traffic cops ‘insist’ on clearing pending challan in Telangana

A three-month-old sick baby died allegedly due to delay in treatment as the Telangana traffic police stopped the car taking him to a hospital in Hyderabad insisting the driver to clear a pending Rs 1,000 challan.

The tragic incident occurred at Vangapally village of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday.

Machha Mallesham and his wife Saraswati of Marigadi village near Jangaon town had hired a private cab to take their baby boy to the Niloufer government children’s hospital in Hyderabad as referred to by a local private doctor.

When the car reached Vangapally, the Yadagirigutta traffic cops led by a sub-inspector stopped the vehicle as the driver was not wearing a seat belt. They then proceeded to check the documents.

On finding that there is a Rs 1,000 penalty pending on the vehicle, they asked the driver to clear it straight away. The cops reportedly did not budge even as the parents pleaded that their infant needed urgent medical care.

After about half an hour’s wait, the police let the vehicle pass after the driver made them speak to the owner who assured them to clear the challan at the earliest.

As per a local report, when the parents finally reached the Niloufer hospital, doctors there told them that the baby was dead.

The inconsolable parents rued that their child would have been alive if the traffic cops had been sympathetic to their pleas.

When contacted, Yadagirigutta Traffic Inspector S Saidaiah dismissed the allegations.

“It is true that the car was stopped as the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The documents were verified and the driver was asked to clear the pending fine. All this has occurred in 5-8 minutes time. Our cops would not have stopped them for long, if they had known that there was a patient inside the car,” Saidaiah told DH.