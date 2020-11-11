Inter-state bus services resume between Tamil Nadu & Karnataka over Deepavali

In view of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday allowed inter-state bus services between the state and Karnataka till November 16 without e-registration.

In an order issued late on Wednesday night, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said the inter-state buses can ply between the two states from November 11 to November 16 after following the Standard Operating Procedure.

“Operation of inter-state bus services between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by the State Transport Undertakings shall be permitted from 11.11.2020 to 16.11.2020 without e-registration,” the order said.

The Tamil Nadu government had stopped inter-state transport services in mid-March due to the Covid-19 lockdown.