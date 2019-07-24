Interstate robbery gang busted, Rs 2.89 cr confiscated

In a Joint operation, the Hyderabad police have busted an inter-state criminal gang and arrested all the seven accused involved in a highway robbery that occurred in the month of June in the limits of Shadnagar police station of Cyberabad and recovered Rs 2.89 crore and gold ornaments weighing about 350 grams and an SUV.



The arrested, Bhosle Vishwajeet Chandrakanth, Mayuresh Manohar Pisal, Sujatha Ramesh Ghare, Akash Kamble, Sunny Chavan, AkashDeepak Rathode, and Sunitha Chandrakanth Bhosle, all hail from Maharashtra.

According to Cyberabad police, the victim Raju Nangre was into gold business. He procured gold from different parts of Kerala, transported the same to different cities including Hyderabad and Mumbai in his cars along with his employees and sold the same at profitable rates.

One of the accused purchased a cigar lighter, which resembles a pistol at a stationery shop near Thane railway station for Rs 1,000 in order to threaten the drivers of the car to rob the cash.

They waited at a lodge for the vehicles of Raju Nangre that was carrying cash from Hyderabad to Kerala, intercepted the vehicle before it entered the national high way and forcibly sat in the vehicle by threatening the driver with the cigar lighter. They robbed Rs 3,67,17,850 in cash and also the SUV.

Cyberabad police nabbed the gang while they were planning another heist near Zaheerabad.