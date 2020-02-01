Irked by wife's TikTok videos, Mysuru man stabs her at child's birthday party

Police arrested a man for stabbing his wife after she teased him with her Tik Tok videos in Periyapatna.

The accused Srinivas stabbed his wife Savitha for TikTok videos where the latter featured with a different man.

According to Police, the couple was not in good terms and was staying separately since few years. Savitha was residing in Mysuru and she used to send Tik Tok videos posing with another man to Srinivas.

The couple had two children, who reside with Srinivas. Srinivas was upset with the videos and invited Savitha to the birthday party of one of their children at Periyapatna. He attacked her with a knife soon after she reached the function venue, Police said.