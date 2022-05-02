Is Sangh Parivar cozying up to Kerala Christian groups as part of its divisive tactics?

Participation of former MLA P C George, as well as a representative of a Christian fringe group, at a Hindu meet where many speakers delivered anti-Muslim speeches is being seen as part of Sangh Parivar’s tactics to impose divisive politics in Kerala.

The Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan that concluded on Sunday became headlining news after George was arrested for delivering hate speech targeting the Muslim community. However, most of the speakers, including Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action state president Kevin Peter, delivered similar hate speeches targeting the community and spoke tediously about 'love jihad' and similar issues.

George, who has been a politician for about three decades, is a prominent member of the Kerala Congress and has a strong presence among the Christian vote bank of central Kerala. The Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action, on the other hand, has been zealously campaigning against the so-called 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' in Kerala for a while now. BJP leaders recently backed a bishop from central Kerala after making a 'narcotic jihad' remark, where he accused Muslims of luring non-Muslim youth to use drugs.

Also Read | CM Bommai outsourced law & order to Sangh Parivar: Siddaramaiah

Political analysts feel that these developments point toward BJP and other Sangh Parivar affiliates trying to implement their divisive politics in Kerala by getting the Christian community to align with them.

Senior political analyst Jacob George told DH that after the BJP failed to induce their communal divide strategy among the Kerala Hindus, the party seems to be trying to partner with the Christians and create a divide with the Muslims. For that, they are using politicians like P C George and outfits like the Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action. The party backing ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’ campaigns by Christian groups, too, indicated the same.

The Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan took a lot of flak over the participation of two serving governors, too. While Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the meet, the Governor of Goa P S Sreedharan Pillai attended the valedictory session.

Muslim Youth League leader P K Firoz has indicated that he would petition the President against serving the governor's participation at such an event.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: