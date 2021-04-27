Isha Foundation offers school premises to Tamil Nadu govt as Covid care centres

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Tuesday offered premises of Isha Vidhya schools to the Tamil Nadu government to be converted as Covid Care centres.

The schools are in Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Dharmapuri districts. “We are offering premises of #IshaVidhya schools to Tamil Nadu government as #COVID care centres with a bed capacity of 990. I appeal to the community to unite in strengthening the hands of the administration to overcome this challenge,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Last year, Vasudev had contributed Rs 11.54 crore to Isha’s community outreach efforts in villages around the Yoga Centre in Thondamuthur near Coimbatore.