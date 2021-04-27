Isha Foundation offers schools as Covid care centres

Isha Foundation offers school premises to Tamil Nadu govt as Covid care centres

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 27 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 23:29 ist
Sadhguru file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Tuesday offered premises of Isha Vidhya schools to the Tamil Nadu government to be converted as Covid Care centres.

The schools are in Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Dharmapuri districts. “We are offering premises of #IshaVidhya schools to Tamil Nadu government as #COVID care centres with a bed capacity of 990. I appeal to the community to unite in strengthening the hands of the administration to overcome this challenge,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Last year, Vasudev had contributed Rs 11.54 crore to Isha’s community outreach efforts in villages around the Yoga Centre in Thondamuthur near Coimbatore.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sadhguru
Isha Foundation
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

Can you have alcohol after taking the Covid-19 jab?

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

'Kadha': The new welcome drink in times of Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

How states are using triage centres to manage Covid-19

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Pandemic gives rise to anti-Semitic 'Zoom bombing'

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

Largest troop of stump-tailed macaque spotted in Assam

 