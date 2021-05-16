Israel envoy visits house of Malayali woman killed in Hamas attack

Envoy visits house of Malayali woman killed in Israel

Idukki native Soumya Santhosh was killed at Ashkelon in Israel on May 11

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 16 2021, 21:02 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 21:09 ist
Israel consul general to South India Jonathan Zadka visiting house of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in Hamas shelling. Credit: Twitter/@Jonathan_Zadka

Israel consul general to South India Jonathan Zadka on Sunday visited the house of Malayali care taker killed in Hamas shelling.

Idukki native Soumya Santhosh was killed at Ashkelon in Israel on May 11. Her mortal remains were brought to her home by Saturday night.

Read | Israel: Kerala woman who died minute away from safety

Zadka expressed condolences to the family and gave a badge carrying Israel ad Indian flags to Soumya's nine year old son Adone. He later tweeted, "Honoured to pay my respects and convey our sympathies to the family and friends of Soumya Santosh as she was laid to rest in her home town Keerithod. May she RIP. Our prayers are with the family that lost an angel in a cowardly hamas terror attack."

The funeral was performed at near by church by Sunday afternoon after people from various walks of life and state leaders paying homage.

Kerala
Israel
Hamas
India

