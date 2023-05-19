K'taka CM swearing-in: Vijayan not called, Cong slammed

'It shows Congress cannot unite anti-BJP forces': Ruling LDF on Kerala CM not being invited to Siddaramaiah swearing-in

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, among others, have been invited and will be attending the swearing-in on May 20

PTI
PTI, Kannur ,
  • May 19 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 16:12 ist
Siddaramaiah, Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photos

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday criticised the Congress for not inviting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka's CM, saying the move shows up the grand old party's immature politics and weakness.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, among others, have been invited and will be attending the swearing-in on May 20 in Bengaluru.

Congress's move has proved that it cannot carry out the mission of bringing together the secular democratic forces of the country against the BJP's "fascist" politics, LDF Convenor E P Jayarajan said.

Also Read | Mamata to skip Karnataka CM's swearing-in ceremony

"Now, what anti-BJP stand is the Congress party going to adopt in the country?" he asked, speaking to reporters here.

The move is an indication of the opposition party's "immature" politics and its lack of direction, Jayarajan said.

It also proved that the leadership of the Congress party has become weak at observing and evaluating the national politics and developments of the country, the Marxist party leader alleged.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

LDF
Congress
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

 