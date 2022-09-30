IUML leader PMA Salam calls PFI ban ‘arbitrary, discriminatory’

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has criticised the Centre’s decision to ban Popular Front of India (PFI), calling it an “arbitrary move”. The party also took a sly dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying as there were other organisations with "much harsher stance and ideologies".

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said on Friday the Centre’s decision raised suspicion among the general public, as well as the IUML, and was not accepted by them.

“People have suspicions against the ban. IUML, too, has those suspicions. The ban against PFI has been called due to suspected communal and divisive activities. There are other organisations in India that have done crueller and corrosive activities,” Salam said.

The leader said the ban notification cited two murders in Kerala by PFI, but outfits like RSS were involved in much more brutal killings across the country. “Hence, the arbitrary and discriminatory decision of the government to ban only the PFI raised suspicions,” the IUML leader said.

Although IUML senior leader M K Muneer had earlier welcomed the decision to ban PFI, he also had demanded similar action against RSS.

Meanwhile, the state police and the National Investigative Agency continued to seal off offices of PFI and other banned outfits. PFI’s state office in Kozhikode was closed down on Friday.