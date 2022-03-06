IUML president passes away aged 74

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 06 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 15:55 ist
IUML president Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. Credit: Facebook/sayyidhyderalishihabthangal

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakkad Sayyid Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal died on Sunday aged 74.

Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Kochi where he died by noon. The Funeral will be held in his home town Malappuram on Monday.

Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal took over as IUML president in 2009 following the death of his brother Panakkad Sayyid Muhammedali Shihab Thangal. They belong to the Pukkoya family of Panakkad in Malappuram. Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal is an Islamic scholar and heads many religious bodies.

The Congress party decided to call off all official programmes scheduled for Monday as a mark of respect, including the programmes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his Wayanad constituency. IUML is a coalition partner of Congress.

