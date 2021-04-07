IUML worker killed in post-poll clash in Kerala's Kannur

IUML worker killed in post-poll clash in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram
  Apr 07 2021
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 13:24 ist
One person was killed in election-related violence at Kannur district in Kerala on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker Paral Manzoor, 21, of Koothuparamba. His brother also suffered injuries in the attack.

IUML accused CPM workers of the deed. Some CPM workers were also reportedly held by the police in this connection.

Tensions were prevailing between the IUML and CPM workers in the locality over the last couple of days over setting up of election posters and other campaign materials. The attack on Tuesday night was suspected to be a sequel to it.

A gang allegedly barged into the house of the victim and hacked him to death. His brother suffered injuries while trying to resist the attack. Though the two were rushed to hospital, Manzoor was pronounced dead by 1 am on Wednesday.

Police sources said that around ten people who were involved in the attack were identified and a search is on.

