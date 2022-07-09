Jagan elected as lifetime national president of YSRCP

YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy was elected unanimously as the lifetime national president of his party.

The party name was changed from Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party to YSR Congress Party. So, it will be still referred to as YSRCP.

The two changes required to the party constitution for the purpose were adopted on the concluding day of the party plenary held at Mangalagiri on Saturday.

YS Vijayamma, who on Friday quit the party as its honorary president, was present on the podium when the announcement was made.

Addressing his party men, Reddy said that they would be going to the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh with the target of winning all the 175 assembly constituencies. The YSRCP had won 151 seats in 2019.

“With your support it is possible. We have fulfilled 95 percent of our promises already. The fan (YSRCP poll symbol) speed has broken the cycle's (TDP symbol) tyres. Chandrababu Naidu has become incapable of riding the bicycle and his son lacks the ability,” chief minister Reddy told the gathering cheering his elevation.

Reddy however underlined the need to counter the “false propaganda” of the TDP and its supportive media groups. “We need to strengthen our social media teams from village level to counter the TDP's lies,” Reddy said.