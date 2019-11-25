Jagan launches helpline to receive graft complaints

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy launched the Citizens’ Helpline number 14400 at his camp office here on Monday.

Citizens can register complaints regarding corruption through the helpline and the government has assured that investigations will be completed within 15-30 days of receiving a complaint.

Jaganmohan also released posters in English and Telugu with slogans that read "let’s join hands to eradicate corruption".

The posters are aimed to spread awareness about the Helpline.

After the launch, Jaganmohan dialed the helpline and enquired about the call centre's functioning.

After coming to power, the state government enacted the AP Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Bill 2019, to ensure transparency in awarding contracts.

As per the bill, all tenders for projects worth above Rs 100 crore will come under judicial scrutiny.

Such tenders will be scrutinised by retired Telangana High Court judge Justice B Siva Sankara Rao, who will hold office for a period of three years, and the tender will be put in the public domain for a week to seek people's opinion.