Jagan meets Shah, seeks forensic varsity campus in Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Union ministers, has on Thursday requested Home Minister Amit Shah to consider setting up National Forensic Science University campus at Tirupati.

The Chief Minister said that NFSU campus in the state will cater to the growing requirement of forensic experts in south India, while assuring his government's support in allotment of the required land.

“Tirupati has grown into an educational hub and setting up of NFSU would serve the demands of growing need for criminal investigation infrastructure,” the CM told the HM, according to the CMO sources.

Earlier, Reddy called on Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav to discuss various issues related to Andhra Pradesh, including granting of environmental clearances for irrigation projects.

Referring to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, Jagan asked the Union Minister to grant environmental clearances for the scheme. “It is important to provide drinking and irrigation water to drought-stricken regions," he said.

Besides, various aspects relating to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs straddling the two Telugu states were discussed.

The Chief Minister said out that the Telangana government “is acting unilaterally in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar joint reservoir projects on Krishna river, violating all the operational protocols, agreements and directives of the Krishna River Management Board.”

“As a result, Andhra Pradesh is losing its share rights on Krishna river," Reddy said.

The CM added that in 2022-22 and 2022-23, Telangana started using water for power generation from the Kharif season beginning June 1.

“Even though the minimum water level in Srisailam reservoir is less than 834 feet, the Telangana government is releasing water for power generation without any indent, at least before the KRMB,” Jagan told Yadav on Wednesday.

Unless the water level in Srisailam reservoir reaches 881 feet, it is impossible to release water from Pothireddypadu in a full fledged manner and cater to the drinking water needs of Nellore, Prakasam, and the Chennai metropolis in addition to the irrigation and drinking water needs of drought-prone Rayalaseema, the CM said.

Alleging illegal projects taken up by the neighbour state, Jagan said that Telangana government is constructing Palamuru-RangaReddy Lift Scheme (3 TMCs) and Dindi Schemes at 800 feet without any environmental clearances.

“Under these circumstances, the Andhra Pradesh government has no other alternative but to implement the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLS), through which 3 TMC water per day can be supplied to its projects in water scarce areas.”

Jagan raised the same issue on Telangana with Amit Shah.