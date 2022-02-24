Jagan offers support to Centre to bring back AP students from Ukraine

Indians in Ukraine: Jagan extends support to Centre

Several students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are pursuing various educational and professional courses in Ukraine

Prasad Nichenametla
Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: IANS File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has offered all possible support to the Ministry of External Affairs in repatriating the Andhra students stranded in Ukraine.

The war situation in Ukraine intensified after Russia began a full-scale invasion of the eastern European nation on Thursday.

Though numbers are not clear, several students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are pursuing various educational and professional courses in Ukraine.

“I would like to bring to your notice that in view of the current uncertainties and tensions in Ukraine, several Indian nationals, especially students studying in various colleges there, have sought assistance from the AP government to return home safely,” Reddy said in his letter to the Minister of External affairs S Jaishankar.

After the advise of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country temporarily, the AP officials are in constant communication with the students from the state to provide necessary support and assistance. They are also taking updates from the MEA and the embassy on the evolving situation.

“I request the concerned MEA officials to reach out to the Resident Commissioner AP Bhavan in New Delhi or my office (in Amaravati) for any assistance and support required for repatriating students belonging to AP,” Reddy said in his letter on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that they are communicating with the MEA for the safe return of the state's students other citizens. A help desk has been set up by the party, Bandi said while appealing to the students and parents not to worry.

