Jagan terminates contract in Polavaram project

The Y S Jaganmohan Reddy government on Thursday issued orders terminating the contract of the Navayuga Engineering Company limited, constructing the Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the Water Resources Department, the construction major has agreed to pack up. Navayuga has been instructed to settle the final accounts within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Nara Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to question the state government’s move. “At a time when the Godavari flood water has been successfully diverted by the Polavaram spillway to Krishna basin, the termination order shows the irresponsible nature of the state government,” he wrote.

Naidu alleged that the state government is forgetting that his government has completed 70% of the works of Polavaram despite no cooperation by the Opposition and the Centre. “If Jagan fails to complete the remaining 30% of works Polavaram will be of no use to the people of the state,” Naidu said.