Jaggi Vasudev welcomes Tamil Nadu decision to go transparent on temple assets

Spiritual leader and founder of Isha Foundation Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday termed as “historic step in the right direction” the Tamil Nadu Government's decision to go transparent on assets held by temples under its control by uploading all relevant documents and records online.

Vasudev, who launched a campaign Free TN Temples earlier this year, said the decision was a historic step in the right direction. “We appreciate your swift action, responding to citizens’ call. Transparency is the first step towards good governance,” Vasudev said.

He had Free TN Temples campaign earlier this year and had urged the state government to authorise third party audits to determine the quality of temple management as well as establish unambiguous data about temple properties, rents, administrative policies, day-to-day rituals and personnel appointment.

Vasudev's comments came two days after Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P K Sekar Babu asked officials to upload details of temple lands, buildings, and other records online.

The meeting had decided that details of land and buildings owned by temples under the department and their records should be uploaded on the HR&CE website for public viewing. During the meeting, the minister also said documents relating to movable and immovable properties owned by temples in the state should also be uploaded on the website.

Vasudev's campaign had received both support and opposition in Tamil Nadu.