Jobs to wives of murder-accused in Kasaragod triggers row

Part-time jobs given to wives of CPM activists accused in the murder of two Youth Congress activists in a government hospital in Kasaragod has triggered a political row in Kerala.

The Opposition parties have launched a stir against the hiring alleging that the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front was supporting murder politics. Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress alleged that the LDF government was going ahead with steps to protect the double murder case accused.

Also Read | Kerala Congress chief continues attack against CM; May invite trouble over murder claim

Wives of the first three accused in the double murder case were given the jobs of part-time sweeper in Kanhangad government hospital. District panchayat president Baby Balakrishnan maintained that it could be just a coincidence as the selection was done fairly. She added that the dependents of the accused in cases also have human rights.

The LDF government has faced allegations of protecting the accused in the case earlier too, though murder was due to personal rivalry.