JP Nadda to review poll preparations in Kerala

Differences among the party leaders could be one of the crucial issues to come up for discussions during the two-day meetings

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 02 2021, 20:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 20:24 ist

BJP's preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in Kerala will get an impetus on Wednesday with party national president J P Nadda coming down to review the process.

Differences among the party leaders could be one of the crucial issues to come up for discussions during the two-day meetings. Selection of candidates, especially for crucial constituencies like Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram, which is the lone sitting seat of the saffron seat in Kerala, and strategies for the election campaign would be discussed.

There were reports that the BJP had evaluated that the party has high chances of winning in 40 of the 140 Assembly seats in Kerala.

The visit of the national president also comes at a time when the Congress is triggering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple women entry issue again and hence the BJP would have to devise counter-strategies.

Differences among the state leaders are one of the biggest concern for the BJP at present.

It was also said to be one reason for the unimpressive performance by the BJP in the recent local body polls. State vice president Sobha Surendran had openly expressed her differences.

The elevation of K Surendran as state president and denial of posts at national level irked Sobha as well as some other senior leaders also. Sobha has been keeping off from party meetings also.

