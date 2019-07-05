Judicial probe ordered into Kerala custodial death case

The Kerala government has ordered a judicial probe into the custodial death of a 49-year-old man at Idukki district following brutal torture.

A Cabinet meeting on Friday decided to appoint former judge of Kerala High Court K Narayana Kurup to head the judicial probe with a term of six months. The Opposition, Congress, was demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

Rajkumar, who was held by the Nedumgandam Police on June 12 on the basis of complaints of financial cheating against him, was subjected to brutal custodial torture. He died on June 21, while on judicial custody. Two police personnel were already arrested by the crime branch.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the government was also examining whether action needs to be taken against any senior police officers in connection with the incident. The ongoing crime branch probe would continue, he said.

Though Rajkumar's family demanded CBI probe, the chief minister said that the crime branch's probe was progressing in the right direction and even the family has expressed satisfaction.