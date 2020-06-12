Junior doctors at Telangana's COVID-19 Gandhi Hospital end strike; To agitate again if demands not met

The agitating junior doctors at Hyderabad's Gandhi hospital have resumed duties on Friday following assurances from the health minister Etela Rajender on providing security and easing work pressure.

Over 300 junior doctors were on protest at Telangana’s nodal COVID-19 hospital from Tuesday night after a patient’s attendants attacked one of them, learning about their kin's death. Gandhi doctors were attacked by COVID-19 patients/relatives earlier too.

“Keeping public health in consideration especially in view of the pandemic and trusting the minister's reassuring words, we have decided to conditionally call off the strike and resumed duties with immediate effect,” a statement from the GH Junior’s Doctors Association said.

“As discussed with the minister, a JUDA committee will be formed to follow up with the minister regularly (through video conference) for the next 15 days on updates of our demands. We are hopeful that the health minister shall ensure our demands are met so that we are not forced to boycott duties again after 15 days and agitate again,” the GH-JUDA declaration said.

According to the GH-JUDA, minister Etela has assured them on:

1. Recruitment of doctors, nurses, patient care providers and sanitation workers to fill the shortage and have 30 percent personnel in reserve.

2. Recruitment of a Special Protection Force as per earlier government decisions for all the government medical colleges/hospitals.

3. Adequate provision of PPEs, the quality as chosen by JUDA before placing the order.

4. Resuming non-COVID-19 services at GH, after consulting the cabinet.

5. Decentralized management of SARI and symptomatic Covid-19 positive cases and adequate provisions for treatment of cases in respective district hospitals and all private medical colleges.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases in Telangana are adding in alarming numbers continuously from the last several days – especially in Hyderabad. On Thursday, 208 new cases were recorded (175 from Hyderabad) taking the total infections to 4320. Total COVID-19 deceased are 165, till now, in the state.