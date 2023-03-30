Kalakshetra students protest against sexual harassment

Kalakshetra students protest against sexual harassment on campus

The institute declared holiday till April 6 and asked students to vacate hostel rooms within two days

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, Chennai,
  • Mar 30 2023, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Students at Kalakshetra held a protest inside the campus on Thursday demanding action against sexual harassment charges levelled by them against a senior faculty.

The students began their protest in the morning after boycotting the mandatory morning prayer in protest against the institute’s callous attitude in handling allegations of sexual harassment against Hari Padman. Several students of the institute had last week levelled several allegations of sexual harassment against Padman and accused the institute of not acting against their complaints.

The students held placards and shouted slogans against the institute’s management during the four-hour-long protest. The institute’s director Revathi Ramachandran did address the students but they accused her of sidestepping the allegations and skirting key issues raised by them.

Meanwhile, the institute declared holiday till April 6 and asked students to vacate their hostel rooms within two days. 

During the protest, the students also demanded that the institute be made harassment-free. The institute has so far denied allegations of sexual harassment. 

The protests by students come a day after National Commission for Women (NCW) chairman Rekha Sharma visited the campus and met students.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Protests
Sexual Harassment
Sexual harassment allegations
India News
Chennai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 