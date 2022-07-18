Kallakurichi violence: Madras High Court orders second post-mortem of 16-year-old girl

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered re-post mortem of a 16-year-old girl who allegedly died by suicide in her school hostel in Kallakurichi even as it came down heavily on the perpetrators of Sunday’s violence in which several vehicles were torched by the angry mob that also vandalised the institution.

Justice N Sathish Kumar asked the government to constitute a three-member panel to conduct the post mortem of the girl who died on July 12. The judge also asked the parents of the minor girl to accept her body after the autopsy and conduct the last rites in a peaceful manner.

As Sunday’s violence sent shock waves with the mob even attacking the police, including DIG (Villupuram) M Pandian, over 130 people were detained for their alleged role in the arson based on video evidence. The police also recorded the arrest of two teachers, who were named by the girl in her suicide note of having tortured her, after having picked up the top management of the school on Sunday.

During the hearing on Monday, justice Sathish Kumar said the protests turning violent suddenly did not appear to be an “act of provocation” but only appeared to be an “organised crime.” The judge also asked the government to constitute a special team to probe Sunday’s violence and bring everyone involved to justice.

He also expressed a deep sense of concern over the violence having created an impression as if Tamil Nadu was a “state of lawlessness”. The judge also said the government should henceforth constitute a team of three doctors to conduct post-mortems of students who die in educational institutions and that the cases should be handled only by the CB-CID.

The judge also said Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state, but the rioters had spoiled the name, and directed the police to identify them and take stern action against them. “It was as if there was total lawlessness,” the judge said and asked the police to file a status report on July 29.

Meanwhile, a delegation of ministers visited Kallakurichi and inspected the school.

Chief Minister M K Stalin also appealed to people to remain calm.