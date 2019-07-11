Kalyani – Rafael joint venture gets $100 Million order

The KRAS facility here at Adibhatla on the outskirts has come into existence in 2017 and had provided certain components for the SPICE missiles used in the recent (February 26) airstrikes by Indian Army at Balakot. Rafael executive vice-president and general manager of Air and Missile Defence Systems division, Brigadier General (retired) Pini Yungman said that the joint venture had invested in best in class production facilities and state-of-the-art engineering services.

“This will be India’s first missile hub which will provide maintenance near the site of deployment. These systems are operable for 20 to 25 years,” he said.

With the new contract, the KRAS plans to ramp up is employees strength to 300 technical experts by 2023. KRAS will start the work on the order from the fourth quarter of the current financial year, to deliver in three-and-a-half years from then.

Kalyani Group chairman Baba Kalyani said, “This order is a testimony to the capabilities exists in the country and how they can be utilized to truly achieve the aim of Make in India. Kalyani Group is immensely proud of this achievement and our association with Rafael”. He expressed the confidence that the joint venture would execute many more orders. Rafael has invested over $250 million in India through its Make-in-India initiative.

Baba Kalyani said the joint venture has plans to set up a second facility in Telangana. “We will talk to the state government for 100 acre land and amenities for the facility”, he said. KRAS in future will also manufacture weapon sub-systems of Derby mark 3 Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Low Level Quick Reaction Missile systems (LLQRM) to IAF.