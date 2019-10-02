Kamal Haasan to PM on 'greatest publicity possible'

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and veteran actor Kamal Haasan slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, for approaching courts to erect banners in Tamil Nadu, while the state is still grim about the young techie who lost her life when a banner fell on her and was ran over by a lorry in Chennai.

The 23-year-old woman, R Subhashree, on September 12, was riding a two-wheeler, had lost balance and fell on the road after the hoarding crashed on her and she was run over by a water tanker that came from behind. The banner was welcoming Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam to his family event in Pallikaranai in the city.

"Honourable @PMOIndia While Thamizh Nadu and Thamizhians are struggling to cope up with the loss of Shubasri’s death, the Thamizh Nadu Government has approached the courts to obtain permission to erect your banners," he tweeted.

Followed by it, he added, "If you act as a pioneer in taking the first step to put an end to this haphazard banner culture, it will reflect your concern towards the sentiments of Thamizhians, and that in itself will garner you the greatest publicity possible. Jai Hind!"

