Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday successfully underwent a surgery for removal of an implant placed in his right leg.

DMK president M K Stalin visited him at the Apollo Hospitals here after the surgery. He was accompanied by DMK Treasurer Durai Murugan and Dravidian ideologue Suba. Veerapandian.

The 65-year old actor-politician had suffered a compound fracture in 2016 and the implant placed then was removed and he is now recuperating, the MNM said.