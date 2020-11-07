Karnataka govt appoints vice-chancellors for new cluster universities

The Karnataka government on Saturday appointed new vice-chancellors for four cluster universities.

According to a notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Dr L Gomathi Devi, a professor in the Department of Chemistry in Bangalore University, Bengaluru will be the vice-chancellor of Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru.

These four are the first vice-chancellors to head the newly established cluster universities.

Dr Harish Ramaswamy, a professor in the Department of Political Science, Karnatak University, Dharwad, will be the vice-chancellor of Raichur University, Raichur.

Dr Shrinivas S Balli, professor and head of Mechanical Engineering Department in the Basaveshwar Engineering College (Autonomous), Bagalkot, will be the vice-chancellor of Nrupathunga University, Bengaluru.

Dr Puttaraju, Principal, SJB Institute of Technology, Bengaluru will be the Vice-Chancellor of Mandya University, Mandya.

They will serve as vice-chancellors for a period of four years from the date of assumption of office or till they attain the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier, said the notification.