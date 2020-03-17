Karnataka: K S Eshwarappa and wife escape by a hair's breadth from a fire mishap

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and his wife miraculously escaped a major fire tragedy at his official residence on Kumarakrupa South in Bengaluru. The fire and emergency Services personnel attributed the fire to short-circuit. The electrical wiring, furniture and wardrobe at the bungalow were reduced to ashes in less than a few minutes.

According to sources, initially sparks were noticed in the air-conditioner fitted in the bed-room of the minister. When the AC was turned on, the sparks flared up into a major fire engulfing the whole room. The minister reportedly alerted his son-in-law Santosh who in turn informed the Fire and Emergency Services. However, by then, the entire room was completely gutted.