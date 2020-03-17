K S Eshwarappa, wife narrowly escape fire mishap

Karnataka: K S Eshwarappa and wife escape by a hair's breadth from a fire mishap

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 17 2020, 02:03am ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 02:03am ist
Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and his wife miraculously escaped a major fire tragedy at his official residence on Kumarakrupa South in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and his wife miraculously escaped a major fire tragedy at his official residence on Kumarakrupa South in Bengaluru. The fire and emergency Services personnel attributed the fire to short-circuit. The electrical wiring, furniture and wardrobe at the bungalow were reduced to ashes in less than a few minutes.

According to sources, initially sparks were noticed in the air-conditioner fitted in the bed-room of the minister. When the AC was turned on, the sparks flared up into a major fire engulfing the whole room. The minister reportedly alerted his son-in-law Santosh who in turn informed the Fire and Emergency Services. However, by then, the entire room was completely gutted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Bengaluru
K S Eshwarappa
Fire Accident
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Among the clouds, in Bhutan...

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Coronavirus: All hands on deck, please

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Sensex bleeds 10,000 points in 2 months

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

Indo-Pak nuclear war may lead to global famine: Study

 