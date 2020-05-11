Karnataka, Kerala discuss steps on containing COVID-19

Karnataka and Kerala on Monday discussed the measures taken to contain coronavirus and stressed on sharing information to control the disease besides quality treatment for patients.

Through video conference, Karnataka Medical Education Minister D K Sudhakar spoke to the Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and discussed the steps adopted for tracing, testing and treatment of the disease, the outcome, and measures to be taken to address the challenges following easing of lockdown restrictions, an official release said.

They discussed control and treatment practices adopted to fight COVID-19 and shared details in their 50-minute conversation.

The two ministers agreed to have regular dialogue to exchange information on disease control and quality treatment for patients.

Explaining the steps taken for better management of COVID-19, Shailaja said that soon after students returned from Wuhan, Kerala had taken proper precautions to prevent spread of the virus.

The press note quoted Shailaja as saying that Kerala is equipped with health facilities at Taluk level and it became easier for the state to quarantine the infected and treat them at various levels.

This has reduced the mortality rate in Kerala, she added.

Shailaja said 'Asha' workers have been playing a key role in breaking the chain of infection.

In addition to it, the police are taking action to prevent people from coming in contact with infected people.

She appreciated the measures taken by Karnataka and emphasised on its assistance too, the release said.