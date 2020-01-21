Karti Chidambaram and his wife get interim relief in income tax evasion case

Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi on Tuesday got interim relief in connection with a case of alleged income tax evasion from the Madras High Court. The court has granted interim stay till January 27 on the framing of charges against the husband-wife duo on a petition filed by them.

With the interim injunction granted by Justice M Sundar, the lower court cannot proceed with the framing of charges till January 27. Karti and Srinidhi moved the Madras High Court seeking to stall proceedings before the special court that hears cases against MPs and MLAs.

The special court had earlier this month dismissed the discharge petition filed by Karti and his wife in connection with the alleged non-disclosure of Rs 1.35 crore received by them in cash for sale of land at Muttukadu on the East Coast Road.