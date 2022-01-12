Kerala actress assault case turning murkier for Dileep

The actress assault case of Kerala seems to be turning murkier for the accused actor Dileep as many popular actors are backing the actress in her fight for justice, and the alleged attempts of the accused to sabotage the probe by influencing witnesses is likely to come under probe.

With around 20 witnesses, including prominent personalities in the Malayalam film industry, turning hostile during the course of the trial in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault on the actress in Kochi, the survivor was fearing that she would be denied justice. Even two prosecutors of the case resigned.

It was at such a juncture that a filmmaker, Balachandra Kumar, came out with the stunning revelations of the attempts by the accused to sabotage the probe and attack the investigation officers.

Kumar was learnt to have confided to the police about how the Dileep influenced many key witnesses. Based on this, the police would be probing whether the witnesses were influenced by the accused with money or threat.

Meanwhile, the survivor is getting support from the most popular actors in the Malayalam film industry. Actors like Mohanlal and Mammootty were among the known film personalities who shared a social media post of the assault survivor stating that she would continue her fight for justice and ensure punishment to the accused.

The police already registered a fresh case against Dileep and his close relatives on the basis of the revelations of filmmaker Balachandra Kumar as well as some audio footages purportedly of the actor hatching a conspiracy to attack the police officers who investigated the case. Dileep already moved an anticipatory bail plea in the case.

