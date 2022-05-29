Kerala actress' assault video was reportedly leaked

Forensic examination shows that a leaked video clip shot in 2017 of the sexual assault on a popular Malayali actress in Kerala's Kochi was accessed by actor Dileep, an accused in the case. Statements by other accused in the case and witnesses confirmed the same.

Sources told DH that amid multiple alleged attempts to sabotage the case, a forensic report confirming that the video was accessed several times only recently reached the investigation officers, two years after the case came to light. The state forensic science lab was learnt to have conducted the analysis of the video in 2020 at the direction of a trial court.

The video was in custody of the court after being surrendered by key accused Sunil Kumar soon after the 2017 incident. It is suspected that it was leaked during reviews as part of the trial. It could even have been copied before it was surrendered.

Digital evidence recovered from Dileep's brother Anoop shows that they watched the video footage on a tablet computer provided by Dileep's friend Sarath. Sarath was recently arraigned in the case.

As the time limit given by the High Court for further investigation ends this month, the Crime Branch sought more time for investigation.

The actress who survived the sexual assault had recently expressed concerns that the investigation was being sabotaged following political intervention. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan subsequently assured the actress that she would get justice.