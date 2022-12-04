Kerala Assembly session likely to get stormy

The Vizhinjam port issue as well as the governor-government rift are likely to make the Kerala Assembly session beginning on Monday a stormy affair.

The session is mainly aimed at introducing a bill to remove the governor from the chancellor post of universities in the state. As per the draft bill, eminent personalities would be appointed as chancellors.

Also Read | Kerala govt softens stand on deploying central forces at Vizhinjam

The move is sequel to the governor-government rift in Kerala, mainly over Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's moves against the appointment of vice-chancellors flouting UGC norms by exercising his powers as chancellor.

The Opposition Congress is likely to oppose the bill alleging that the move was aimed at appointing people on CPM's interest as chancellors.

Also Read | Kerala HC rejects plea against ministers' personal staff appointment

The Congress is also likely to accuse the state government for its failure in resolving the nearly four-month-long stir against the Vizhinjam port project as well as the allegations by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some ministers that the agitators were having ulterior motives and agitation was having external links.

